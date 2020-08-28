Menu
Kira A. TIMPANARO
Timpanaro - Kira A.
Of Hamburg, NY, August 27, 2020. Cherished daughter of Patricia Timpanaro (nee Potter) and Joseph Timpanaro; loving sister of Keegan J. (Lyndsey) Timpanaro; dearest aunt of Mackenzee and Wyatt; cherished granddaughter of James and Shirley Potter; also survived by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present on Saturday, August 29th, from 3-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). Face coverings will be required and crowd size will be monitored which may cause a delay in entry. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 28, 2020.
