JARVIS - Kirk, Sr.

January 21, 1958-August 31, 2021. With heavy hearts the Jarvis Family announces the passing away of our beloved Kirk Jarvis, Sr. His kind heart and generous spirit will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Robert N. Austin Post 1279, 8458 County Route 333, Campbell, NY 14821.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.