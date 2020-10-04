MAZURKIEWICZ - Kitty Lynn (nee Goff)
September 25, 2020, age 53. Beloved wife of the late Paul Mazurkiewicz; loving daughter of Jocleta A. (nee Hobbs) Weiss and the late Leslie Goff; dear niece of Colin (late Barbara) Hobbs; cousin of Michael Hobbs, Tonia Boling and Bonnie Hale. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Kitty's memory to SPCA serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com