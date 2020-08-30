RAUSCHELBACH - Klaus K.
Of Orchard Park; entered into rest August 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Naomi M. (nee Oberst) Rauschelbach; devoted father of David (Kathy), Daniel (Kimberly) and Donald Rauschelbach; cherished grandfather of Derek, Karl, Kyle, Kerri, Annika and Sophia; loving son of the late Emil and Martha Rauschelbach. No prior visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to either Hospice Buffalo, Inc. 225 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or the Alzheimer's Association
. of WNY 6215 Sheridan Dr. #100, Buffalo, NY 14221. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.