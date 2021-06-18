MAERZ - Konrad
June 17, 2021, of Grand Island. Husband of 57 years of the late Elisabeth Maerz; father of Siegfried (Susan) Maerz, Gisela (Peter) Weidelich and Frieda Maerz; grandfather of Nathan (Christina) Maerz, Sigrid (Isaac) Chapman, Dianne (Scott) Brooks, David (Andrea) Weidelich, Lindsey (Kevin) Baker, Daniel and Michael (Mayoli) Weidelich; also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, a sister Barbara Eichel and five siblings in Germany. Friends may call Monday 5-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM at Cornerstone Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or CRU (Campus Crusade for Christ). Share condolences at to kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.