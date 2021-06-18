Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Konrad MAERZ
MAERZ - Konrad
June 17, 2021, of Grand Island. Husband of 57 years of the late Elisabeth Maerz; father of Siegfried (Susan) Maerz, Gisela (Peter) Weidelich and Frieda Maerz; grandfather of Nathan (Christina) Maerz, Sigrid (Isaac) Chapman, Dianne (Scott) Brooks, David (Andrea) Weidelich, Lindsey (Kevin) Baker, Daniel and Michael (Mayoli) Weidelich; also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, a sister Barbara Eichel and five siblings in Germany. Friends may call Monday 5-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM at Cornerstone Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or CRU (Campus Crusade for Christ). Share condolences at to kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kaiser Funeral Home
1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, NY
Jun
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cornerstone Church
NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our deepest sympathies to Siegfried, Gisela, Frieda, Barbara Eichel, and all the extended family. Your father and brother was truly one of the most pleasant and agreeable persons I´ve ever known. He had a terrific sense of humor that went along with his deep Christian faith. It was always a joy spending time with him. We only wish there could have been more. No doubt he´s already in heaven with his wife Elisabeth and all those good people that came before. God bless you.
Brahim Zabeli & Family
Family
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results