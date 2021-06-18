Our deepest sympathies to Siegfried, Gisela, Frieda, Barbara Eichel, and all the extended family. Your father and brother was truly one of the most pleasant and agreeable persons I´ve ever known. He had a terrific sense of humor that went along with his deep Christian faith. It was always a joy spending time with him. We only wish there could have been more. No doubt he´s already in heaven with his wife Elisabeth and all those good people that came before. God bless you.

Brahim Zabeli & Family Family June 21, 2021