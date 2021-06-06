Menu
Korey Michael DiMATTEO
DiMATTEO - Korey Michael
On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Korey Michael loving son, brother, uncle, and friend went home to be with Jesus at the age of 29. Korey was born September 25, 1991 in Syracuse, NY, the youngest son of Louis and Karen (Kincaid) DiMatteo. Korey was predeceased by his grandparents, Philip and Josephine DiMatteo and Lawrence and Janice Kincaid. He leaves behind parents, Louis and Karen, who love him more than words can express. He is also survived by his siblings, James, Tiffany, Louis, Nicholas (Laura), and Shayna (Ryan) Clarke. He was the cherished, fun Uncle Korey to Kasey, Natalie, JT, Grayson, Kenley, Gavin, Scottlyn and Charlie Marie. He is also survived by his Godparents, Robert and Karol Sanguine, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Korey lived a life full of love -- love for his family and love for his friends. No amount of words could express his generosity toward others, oftentimes exceeding his means. He cared deeply about everyone who came into his life and always helped those in need. He will be remembered for his deep-rooted passion for music, his desire to rescue any animal in need and hitting "big bombs" on the golf course. Calling hours will be held from 4-8 PM Wednesday, June 9 at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 10 at the Chapel at Crosspoint in Getzville, NY. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
KAISER FUNERAL HOME
1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, NY
Jun
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Chapel at Crosspoint
Getzville, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Karen, Lou and family, We would like to offer our deepest sympathy to you all. May God's peace and your beautiful memories of Korey bring you comfort. Our thought and prayers are with you.
Margie and Jack Walker
Friend
June 9, 2021
Cassidy Baron
June 9, 2021
Lou, Karen and family, we send our thoughts and prayers to your family during this difficult time. Sorry for your loss.
Patti Sawyer & Family
Other
June 9, 2021
Peterson Family
June 8, 2021
Lou and Karen, our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy to your family for your loss. There are no words. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad time.
Diane & Doug Bullock
Friend
June 7, 2021
Yours, Ashley
June 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad time.
Ernie & Michele Wilson
Other
June 7, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of your loss. There are no words. Please believe we are holding you all close to our hearts and are so very sorry. Corey was such a wonderful friend to Matthew. We will always remember him and cherish memories of the two of them in there young lives together!
Allison & Rob Ludwig
Friend
June 6, 2021
Louie & Karen Our hearts are heavy for both of you. Our deepest and heartfelt sympathy for you both and your children at the loss of Korey. We send our love and sincere prayers for you. We are at a loss for words for the pain you must be feeling. Please know that you both are in our hearts and prayers. Love. Kathy & Joe
Kathy & Joe Lotito
Family
June 6, 2021
Lou, Karen and family-I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Much love, Cathy
Cathy Williams
Family
June 6, 2021
Dear Karen and Lou, We offer our heartfelt condolences to and your family. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. Randy and Debbie Shoemaker
Randy and Debbie
June 6, 2021
Karen & Lou, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our heartfelt sympathy & prayers go out to you and your family.
Craig & Marge Walker
June 6, 2021
