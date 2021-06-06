DiMATTEO - Korey Michael
On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Korey Michael loving son, brother, uncle, and friend went home to be with Jesus at the age of 29. Korey was born September 25, 1991 in Syracuse, NY, the youngest son of Louis and Karen (Kincaid) DiMatteo. Korey was predeceased by his grandparents, Philip and Josephine DiMatteo and Lawrence and Janice Kincaid. He leaves behind parents, Louis and Karen, who love him more than words can express. He is also survived by his siblings, James, Tiffany, Louis, Nicholas (Laura), and Shayna (Ryan) Clarke. He was the cherished, fun Uncle Korey to Kasey, Natalie, JT, Grayson, Kenley, Gavin, Scottlyn and Charlie Marie. He is also survived by his Godparents, Robert and Karol Sanguine, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Korey lived a life full of love -- love for his family and love for his friends. No amount of words could express his generosity toward others, oftentimes exceeding his means. He cared deeply about everyone who came into his life and always helped those in need. He will be remembered for his deep-rooted passion for music, his desire to rescue any animal in need and hitting "big bombs" on the golf course. Calling hours will be held from 4-8 PM Wednesday, June 9 at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 10 at the Chapel at Crosspoint in Getzville, NY. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.