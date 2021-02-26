EHNES - Kristi Marie
Age 50; most precious daughter of Craig and Betty (Monks) Ehnes, entered into rest on February 23, 2021 after a lifelong struggle with Sjogren's Syndrome; beloved sister of Michele Cromwell, Jeffrey Ehnes and Scott Ehnes; cherished "Aunt K" to Tristan Ehnes, Payton Ehnes and Oliver Cromwell. Friends may call Sunday 2:00-5:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST AND LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.) where prayers will follow at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SASI. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 26, 2021.