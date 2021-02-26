Menu
Kristi Marie EHNES
EHNES - Kristi Marie
Age 50; most precious daughter of Craig and Betty (Monks) Ehnes, entered into rest on February 23, 2021 after a lifelong struggle with Sjogren's Syndrome; beloved sister of Michele Cromwell, Jeffrey Ehnes and Scott Ehnes; cherished "Aunt K" to Tristan Ehnes, Payton Ehnes and Oliver Cromwell. Friends may call Sunday 2:00-5:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST AND LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.) where prayers will follow at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SASI. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Feb
28
Service
5:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Lisa Vasi
February 27, 2021
Deepest condolences to you and your family. Sending much love your way
Sonny and Peggy Wierzba
February 27, 2021
Betty and Craig, we are so sorry to hear about Kristi. We know how much you loved and cherished her. Take comfort in knowing that she will always be with you - in your hearts and memories. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Sarah and Dick Domster
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results