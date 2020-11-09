Menu
Kristin E. RADOS
RADOS - Kristin E. (nee Schenk)
November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of James Rados; devoted mother of Alexandra (Christopher) Tenn; Nicholas (Miranda) Rados; stepmother of Chad Rados and Randy (Christine) Rados; loving grandmother of Gabriella, Emerson, John, and Lily; dear sister of Karl (Sharon), Peter (Mary), Gary, Kurt (Hilda) and Eric (Lorie) Schenk; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were private. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 9, 2020.
