KOWALSKI - Kristine A.
"Krissy"
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on September 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Mark Kowalski; devoted mother of Madison and Katelyn Kowalski; loving daughter of William and Sharon McDonald; dear sister of Kelly and William McDonald; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Monday from 3-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in SS. Peter and Paul RC Church, 66 E Main St, Hamburg, on Tuesday morning at 10:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Krissy loved being a COTA and enjoyed all the children she worked with. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.