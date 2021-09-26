Menu
Kristine A. "Krissy" KOWALSKI
KOWALSKI - Kristine A.
"Krissy"
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on September 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Mark Kowalski; devoted mother of Madison and Katelyn Kowalski; loving daughter of William and Sharon McDonald; dear sister of Kelly and William McDonald; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Monday from 3-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in SS. Peter and Paul RC Church, 66 E Main St, Hamburg, on Tuesday morning at 10:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Krissy loved being a COTA and enjoyed all the children she worked with. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS. Peter and Paul RC Church
66 E Main St, Hamburg, NY
Sep
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. May the Lord keep you and your Family during this difficult time.
Kevin & Dana Hames
Friend
September 28, 2021
My heart hurts for you and the girls Mark, I Love You and may God Bless You!!!
Uncle David Sawicki
Family
September 27, 2021
Sending our love and prayers to you all at this very difficult time.With our sincere sympathy
Ed & Judy Witkowski
September 27, 2021
I'm so so sorry to hear if you need anything I'm here for you
Dawn Pendrak
September 26, 2021
