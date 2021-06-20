MORRIS - Kristine (nee Mall)
Of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest on June 18, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert M. Morris; devoted mother of Scott (Jessica) Morris, Jeffry (Janet) Morris, and Amanda (Marc) Marrano; cherished grandmother of Tucker, Henry, Sidney, Poppy, Amelia, Carter, Louis, Samuel, and the late Parker and Grace; loving daughter of the late Sidney and Rita Mall; dear sister of Tom (Sue) Mall; special aunt of Melissa and Matthew (Jennifer) Baehr; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main Street, Buffalo, on Saturday at 11 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.