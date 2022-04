MORRIS - Kristine (nee Mall)Of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest on June 18, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert M. Morris; devoted mother of Scott (Jessica) Morris, Jeffry (Janet) Morris, and Amanda (Marc) Marrano; cherished grandmother of Tucker, Henry, Sidney, Poppy, Amelia, Carter, Louis, Samuel, and the late Parker and Grace; loving daughter of the late Sidney and Rita Mall; dear sister of Tom (Sue) Mall; special aunt of Melissa and Matthew (Jennifer) Baehr; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main Street, Buffalo, on Saturday at 11 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com