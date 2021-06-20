Menu
Kristine MORRIS
MORRIS - Kristine (nee Mall)
Of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest on June 18, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert M. Morris; devoted mother of Scott (Jessica) Morris, Jeffry (Janet) Morris, and Amanda (Marc) Marrano; cherished grandmother of Tucker, Henry, Sidney, Poppy, Amelia, Carter, Louis, Samuel, and the late Parker and Grace; loving daughter of the late Sidney and Rita Mall; dear sister of Tom (Sue) Mall; special aunt of Melissa and Matthew (Jennifer) Baehr; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main Street, Buffalo, on Saturday at 11 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph University Parish
3269 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
We send our deepest sympathy and condolences to the whole family. So very sorry for your loss. We will be praying for you all during this very difficult time.
Marvin and Denise Hudson
Friend
June 25, 2021
Bob, You and Kristine have made a beautiful mark on this earth. I´m forever grateful for your friendship. My condolences to you and your family.
John Battaglia
Friend
June 24, 2021
Kris made such a great impression on so many of us, especially when we were young mothers. We all wanted to be just like Kris! She had such a lovely way about her. I´ll never forget her kindness. God bless her and her family.
Jane Murphy
Friend
June 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MIKE & MARTY HZEN
June 22, 2021
