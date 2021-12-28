Menu
Krystyna SZRAMKA
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
Szramka - Krystyna
(nee Gorzuch)
Of Lackawanna, NY, December 25, 2021. Beloved wife of Raymond Szramka; dearest mother of Ewa (Marek) Klockowska and the late Jacek (Iwona) Gorzuch; grandmother of David, Daria, Ewelina, and Sebastian; great-grandmother of Lukas; also survived by seven step-children, 12 step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The family will be present to receive family and friends on Wednesday from 2-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. Burial services will be private. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share memories and online condolences at
www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
