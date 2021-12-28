Szramka - Krystyna
(nee Gorzuch)
Of Lackawanna, NY, December 25, 2021. Beloved wife of Raymond Szramka; dearest mother of Ewa (Marek) Klockowska and the late Jacek (Iwona) Gorzuch; grandmother of David, Daria, Ewelina, and Sebastian; great-grandmother of Lukas; also survived by seven step-children, 12 step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The family will be present to receive family and friends on Wednesday from 2-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. Burial services will be private. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share memories and online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.