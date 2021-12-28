Szramka - Krystyna(nee Gorzuch)Of Lackawanna, NY, December 25, 2021. Beloved wife of Raymond Szramka; dearest mother of Ewa (Marek) Klockowska and the late Jacek (Iwona) Gorzuch; grandmother of David, Daria, Ewelina, and Sebastian; great-grandmother of Lukas; also survived by seven step-children, 12 step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The family will be present to receive family and friends on Wednesday from 2-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. Burial services will be private. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share memories and online condolences at