ALVERSON - Kurt P.
Age 79 of North Tonawanda, December 20, 2021. Loving husband of 56 years to Elizabeth "Bette" (nee Frey) Alverson; father of Lori A. (Koen) Goorman and Colleen A. (Thomas) Petschke; grandfather of Alexander and Elissa Goorman, Matthew and Megan Petschke; son of the late Kent and Kathleen Alverson; brother of Claude (Alex Montenegro) Alverson and Kay (Timothy) Hillman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Kurt was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Bishop Duffy High School, University of Buffalo and received his MBA from Canisius College. Kurt worked for the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, was Director of Tourism for the State of Maryland, Head of the Buffalo Convention and Visitors Bureau and Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 23rd, from 3-7 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, on Friday December 24th, in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 150 Broad St., in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required for both the calling hours and church service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Kurt may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church or to Vietnam Veterans of America. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.