Kurt P. ALVERSON
ALVERSON - Kurt P.
Age 79 of North Tonawanda, December 20, 2021. Loving husband of 56 years to Elizabeth "Bette" (nee Frey) Alverson; father of Lori A. (Koen) Goorman and Colleen A. (Thomas) Petschke; grandfather of Alexander and Elissa Goorman, Matthew and Megan Petschke; son of the late Kent and Kathleen Alverson; brother of Claude (Alex Montenegro) Alverson and Kay (Timothy) Hillman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Kurt was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Bishop Duffy High School, University of Buffalo and received his MBA from Canisius College. Kurt worked for the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, was Director of Tourism for the State of Maryland, Head of the Buffalo Convention and Visitors Bureau and Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 23rd, from 3-7 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, on Friday December 24th, in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 150 Broad St., in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required for both the calling hours and church service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Kurt may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church or to Vietnam Veterans of America. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc
25 William St., Tonawanda, NY
Dec
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi, Broad St, Tonawanda
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to hear of your loss. Please know how very sorry I am
Barbara VanDusen
December 24, 2021
I knew Kurt from grade school and worked with on occasion through the years. He was the consummate gentleman and will be missed by all, sincerest sympathy to Bette and family
Dennis Proefrock
December 23, 2021
