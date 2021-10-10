Menu
Of Buffalo, NY, October 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Regina A. (Ciapa) McGaha; dearest father of Barbara J. Richter, Emmanuel F. Abreu, and Elizabeth A. (Brian) Balus and the late Samuel P. McGaha; grandfather of Gabriel and Liam Richter, Samantha (Nolan) Gills and Minay and Chloe Balus; son of Beverly G. (Dennie) Mathews, and the late Phillip D. McGaha; brother of Kris (Eban) Schletter. The family will be present Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5-7 PM, for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435, 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6 PM. (Face masks are required). Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
