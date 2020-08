SCHULTZ - Kurt P. P.

August 21, 2020. Of Angola, New York. Beloved husband of Corey (Timm) Schultz; dear father of Nick Schultz; brother of Sandra (Robert) Petrus; predeceased by two sisters and one brother; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services private. Arrangements by the LATIMORE - SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.