Kurt T. . SAJDA Esq
SAJDA - Kurt T., Esq.
March 24, 2022, age 74. Beloved husband of Amy Goldstein; father of Jonathan E. (Colbe Marquay) Sajda; grandfather of Simone Taylor; brother of Donald (Roberta) Sajda and Kim (Michael) Harrington; special cousin of Deborah May McLaughlin, Fr. Michael Sajda, Christopher Sajda and Terri Siminski. A Celebration of Kurt's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or the Erie County Bar Foundation. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
