SAJDA - Kurt T., Esq.March 24, 2022, age 74. Beloved husband of Amy Goldstein; father of Jonathan E. (Colbe Marquay) Sajda; grandfather of Simone Taylor; brother of Donald (Roberta) Sajda and Kim (Michael) Harrington; special cousin of Deborah May McLaughlin, Fr. Michael Sajda, Christopher Sajda and Terri Siminski. A Celebration of Kurt's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or the Erie County Bar Foundation. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com