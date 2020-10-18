VOETSCH - Kurt Von
Age 56, of Wheatfield, NY, passed away on October 14, 2020, surrounded by his family at Niagara Hospice following a 12 year battle of stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer. Born November 19, 1963, Kurt attended Niagara Wheatfield Schools. He later went on to attended NCCC, where he developed his life long commitment to Art and transferred to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where he received his BFA in Fine Arts. This was followed by a graduate assistantship at Ohio University, where he received his MFA in Fine Arts. He received a second Master's Degree in Student Personnel Administration from SUNY at Buffalo. Upon graduation, Kurt was hired by the Albright Knox Art Gallery, where he specialized in art installation. After 5 years, he joined the art staff at the Castallani Art Gallery at Niagara University, where in addition to facilities management, he taught drawing and painting classes to NU students as an Adjunct Professor. After 20 years of his relationship with NU, Kurt had to leave due to the advancing condition of his brain cancer. Throughout his life, Kurt was successful in his own art, where he enjoyed solo and group showings in most local art galleries. Kurt is survived by his parents, Dr. Edward and Dr. Beverley Voetsch; his sister, Melissa (Dr. Larry Schmakel); his nephew, Cole and his nieces, Madeline (Kaleb Redslob) and Gabrielle. Additionally, he is survived by Aunts, Uncles and Cousins in the Boyd, DesJardin and Pytlik families. Final arrangements are being handled by Michael R. Goodlander of the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a final service will be limited to immediate family with interment in Wheatfield Cemetery. A Celebration of Kurt's Life is being planned for a future date when it's safer to gather together. In lieu of flowers, prayers are appreciated on behalf of the soul of this fine, sensitive man. Share condolences and memories at GOODLANDERCARES.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.