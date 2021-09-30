Olden, Kyle -

Kyle, This day, every day I choose to remember you well. Your love of, and interest in, Photography, Music, Movies, Books, and Art and all things old school Buffalo are beautiful memories I carry with me, for they are the things you were made of. I will forever cherish your finds from your climbs in old silos, to old buildings you just had to see the inside of. I hold dear the music you shared with me and think of you every time I hear a song you sent me. "Hey mom, listen to this, what do you think of this mom". "Mom you have to see this movie, let me know what you think". I'll never forget your hugs after every time we were together, and hearing you say "I love you mom."







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.