Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kyle T. STASIEROWSKI
1984 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1984
DIED
October 8, 2020
STASIEROWSKI - Kyle T.
Of Alden, NY, October 8, 2020. Beloved son of Thomas and Jody (Schurr) Stasierowski; loving grandson of Doris Dwyer and the late Gerald Schurr and the late Stanley Stasierowski and Janet Steiner; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Services will be held at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Tuesday at 1 PM. Family will be present Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund, PO Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126, or email them at [email protected] or Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farms, online or at 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324. Please share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
13
Funeral service
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Kyle was one of our athletes with Helping Hands. I have never met anyone like him. So outgoing, always smiling, encouraging, laughing. With all of his disabilities he never let them stop him!! You are so going to be missed. Love you
Terry Walter
Friend
October 9, 2020