STASIEROWSKI - Kyle T.Of Alden, NY, October 8, 2020. Beloved son of Thomas and Jody (Schurr) Stasierowski; loving grandson of Doris Dwyer and the late Gerald Schurr and the late Stanley Stasierowski and Janet Steiner; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Services will be held at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Tuesday at 1 PM. Family will be present Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund, PO Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126, or email them at [email protected] or Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farms, online or at 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324. Please share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com