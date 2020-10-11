STASIEROWSKI - Kyle T.
Of Alden, NY, October 8, 2020. Beloved son of Thomas and Jody (Schurr) Stasierowski; loving grandson of Doris Dwyer and the late Gerald Schurr and the late Stanley Stasierowski and Janet Steiner; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Services will be held at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Tuesday at 1 PM. Family will be present Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund, PO Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126, or email them at [email protected]
or Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farms, online or at 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324. Please share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.