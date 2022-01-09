Even if you didn´t get to see Lacie often, you felt better knowing she was in the world. She was that kind of light, just so exceptional. When I picture her, I can only see her joyous and beaming. She was a truly beautiful soul. May we all carry a little of her light forward to honor her and spread her love. She will be so sorely missed. Sending very caring thoughts and much much love to all her family and friends.

Nancy Lewandowski January 9, 2022