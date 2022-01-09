DOMBKIEWICZ - Lacie M.
37 years old; of Kenmore, New York, formerly of Wheatfield, New York. January 2, 2022. Beloved daughter of Richard and Sandra (Pfister) Dombkiewicz. Sister of Shauna (Michael) Hansen. Super aunt of Jacob and Rylan Hansen. Loving fiancee of David Marcoux. Lacie leaves behind her precious pets Squidgy and Eero, She is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends. Predeceased by her grandparents GiGi Alice (John) Pfister, and Mary (Henry) Dombkiewicz. Visitation at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, Monday 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, Tuesday at 10:00 AM. (Please assemble at the church). Lacie was the Career Services Director for Bryant & Stratton College - Buffalo. The radiance of the sunsets on the beach that she loved were no match for her smile. She enjoyed concerts, loved animals, was an avid Bills fan (Go Bills!), and was a caring, compassionate, and dedicated friend. Memorial donations may be made to the local animal shelter of your choice. www.Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.