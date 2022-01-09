Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lacie M. DOMBKIEWICZ
FUNERAL HOME
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
DOMBKIEWICZ - Lacie M.
37 years old; of Kenmore, New York, formerly of Wheatfield, New York. January 2, 2022. Beloved daughter of Richard and Sandra (Pfister) Dombkiewicz. Sister of Shauna (Michael) Hansen. Super aunt of Jacob and Rylan Hansen. Loving fiancee of David Marcoux. Lacie leaves behind her precious pets Squidgy and Eero, She is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends. Predeceased by her grandparents GiGi Alice (John) Pfister, and Mary (Henry) Dombkiewicz. Visitation at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, Monday 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, Tuesday at 10:00 AM. (Please assemble at the church). Lacie was the Career Services Director for Bryant & Stratton College - Buffalo. The radiance of the sunsets on the beach that she loved were no match for her smile. She enjoyed concerts, loved animals, was an avid Bills fan (Go Bills!), and was a caring, compassionate, and dedicated friend. Memorial donations may be made to the local animal shelter of your choice. www.Wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Even if you didn´t get to see Lacie often, you felt better knowing she was in the world. She was that kind of light, just so exceptional. When I picture her, I can only see her joyous and beaming. She was a truly beautiful soul. May we all carry a little of her light forward to honor her and spread her love. She will be so sorely missed. Sending very caring thoughts and much much love to all her family and friends.
Nancy Lewandowski
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results