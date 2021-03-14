GALBRAITH - Lance L. Of Elma, passed March 10, 2021, at age 73 years. For complete obituary, to share a memory with the family or leave a condolence, please visit our website at Rector-HicksFuneralHome.com
As the days and weeks pass, I can not believe your gone. The years of memories forever in my heart. I miss and love you forever. Until we meet again. Love you Jayne
Jayne Galbraith
Spouse
April 2, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in peace. I'm so glad that Tom & he got to visit a few times since their return from Vietnam. He was so helpful and concerned for Tom. May they both walk happier trails together.
God bless the family with peace.