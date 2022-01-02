KANABY - Lance A.
December 23, 2021 of Tonawanda, at age 76; beloved husband of Jimeen (nee Meyers) Kanaby; devoted father of Lynette (Peter) Riester; step-father of Joseph (Betsy) Canella and Jamie Canella; loving grandfather of Alexander Riester, Nicole and Erin Canella; dear brother of Terri Lover and the late Daniel Kanaby Jr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5th from 12-2 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.