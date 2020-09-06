SWEAT - Larcenia Jewel

"Cenia"

September 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Bishop Gordon M. Sweat; daughter of Walter R. Sr. and Lillian B. Watkins; loving mother of Chance J. (Amanda), Drew L. (Shana), Branden W. (Alexis), Sweat; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of three; her three loved daughters Janeen Greene, Alaina Johnson and Robinique Menifee; sister of Walette Fisher, Derrice Harris, Christie (Derrick) Cunningham; predeceased by Walter "Ricky" Watkins; her loved sisters Rosetta Wiggins and Janice Sanders; sister-in-law Victoria Brown, Donna (Oscar) Bell, Leonard (Darlene), David (Dellrina), Tyrone, Darryl Sweat. Public visitation Thursday 3-7 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue. All are requested to wear face masks in compliance with NYS guidelines. Wake Friday 10 AM. Funeral 11 AM at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Avenue.







