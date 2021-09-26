ZIERK - Laree E. (nee Ladanyi)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 14, 2021. Dearest mother of Eric C. Zierk, Eloise L. (James) Patterson and Scott W. Zierk; grandmother of David (Emily) Zierk; James (Rebecca) Patterson, Meggan (Adam) Wakefield, Jessica (Dan), Joshua and Jacob Zierk; also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Harry (Mary) Shirk and Marilyn (Richard) Ganter; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.