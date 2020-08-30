CONLEY - Larry (aka Larry Love)
Of Buffalo, NY, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 70, in his home. Larry was born in Erie, PA, to Lucy and Ive Conley Jr. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linda Coleman. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Mattar; daughter, Adrianne Conley; brother, Sherman Conley; his sister Carol and her husband Bill Cole. He was known for his colorful stories, jokes, generosity, and parties. A "Pink" Memorial will be held at the convenience of his family. RIP my love. You stayed to finish the game. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.