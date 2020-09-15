Menu
Larry Everett WASHBURN
WASHBURN - Larry Everett
Age 68, of Buffalo, NY passed away on September 13, 2020. Son of the late Everett and Virginia (Hurlburt) Washburn; brother of Terry (Kari) Washburn; uncle of Aaron and Caleb Washburn. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Lyonsburg Cemetery in Bliss. Arrangements completed by the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.
