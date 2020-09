WASHBURN - Larry EverettAge 68, of Buffalo, NY passed away on September 13, 2020. Son of the late Everett and Virginia (Hurlburt) Washburn; brother of Terry (Kari) Washburn; uncle of Aaron and Caleb Washburn. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Lyonsburg Cemetery in Bliss. Arrangements completed by the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com