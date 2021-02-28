GATTI - Larry J.
Entered into rest peacefully on February 20, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Punturo) Gatti; devoted father of JoAnn (Michael) Losi, Kathy (Rocco) Buscaglia, Larry (Denise) Gatti and Mark Gatti; cherished grandfather of Amanda (Talas Turton) Buscaglia, Jeffrey (Kelly) Gatti, Christopher (Alyssa Klena) Buscaglia, Matthew (Laura Phillips) Gatti, Rachel (Josh Morano) Gatti and Nathaniel Gatti; loving son of the late Lawrence and Jenny (nee Valenti) Gatti; devoted son-in-law of the late Angelo and Nancy (nee Mendola) Punturo. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.