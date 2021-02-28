Menu
Larry J. GATTI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
GATTI - Larry J.
Entered into rest peacefully on February 20, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Punturo) Gatti; devoted father of JoAnn (Michael) Losi, Kathy (Rocco) Buscaglia, Larry (Denise) Gatti and Mark Gatti; cherished grandfather of Amanda (Talas Turton) Buscaglia, Jeffrey (Kelly) Gatti, Christopher (Alyssa Klena) Buscaglia, Matthew (Laura Phillips) Gatti, Rachel (Josh Morano) Gatti and Nathaniel Gatti; loving son of the late Lawrence and Jenny (nee Valenti) Gatti; devoted son-in-law of the late Angelo and Nancy (nee Mendola) Punturo. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
Our deepest condolences for the loss of Mr. Gatti. We loved having him join us, along with his caring family. Rest in Peace, Mr. Gatti. Here is a nice photo of him when we put up his photo on our Veteran Wall. He was so proud!
Courtney
March 1, 2021
I want to extend my sympathy to your family at this sad time. I well remember Larry as a good neighbor on Fourteenth Street . May his memory bring you comfort always
Joseph Dagastino
February 28, 2021
With heartfelt sympathy on the passing of your dad. May the love, prayers and support of your family and friends bring you comfort during this most difficult time.
Rich and Maryann Randall
February 28, 2021
