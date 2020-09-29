Menu
Larry I. DRAPER
DRAPER - Larry I.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna M. (nee Fridey) Draper; devoted father of Jennifer (Trevor) Sajdak, Robin (Michael) D'Agostino, Justin (Ashley) Draper, Michael Draper and the late Michael David Draper; cherished grandfather of Savina Maria, Dallas McKenna, Jaxx Michael and Jace Michael; loving son of Elva (nee Weber) and the late Ivan Draper; dear brother of Gordie (Sandy) Draper, James Draper (Betty) and Darlene (Kevin) Heinrich; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. Military Honors will immediately follow. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made in Larry's name to the VA of WNY. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2020.
