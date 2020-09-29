DRAPER - Larry I.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna M. (nee Fridey) Draper; devoted father of Jennifer (Trevor) Sajdak, Robin (Michael) D'Agostino, Justin (Ashley) Draper, Michael Draper and the late Michael David Draper; cherished grandfather of Savina Maria, Dallas McKenna, Jaxx Michael and Jace Michael; loving son of Elva (nee Weber) and the late Ivan Draper; dear brother of Gordie (Sandy) Draper, James Draper (Betty) and Darlene (Kevin) Heinrich; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. Military Honors will immediately follow. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made in Larry's name to the VA of WNY. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com