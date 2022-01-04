STEWARD - Larry A.
Of North Boston, NY; January 2, 2022. Beloved husband of Susan L. (nee Ludwiszewski) Steward; loving father of Kevin (Beth), Eric (Theresa) and Keith (Christy); cherished grandfather of Lucas, Samuel, Brody, Mckenna, Norah, Mason and Lincoln; dear brother of the late Robert Steward. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday, 2-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 6895 Boston Cross Rd., Boston, NY 14025. Interment in Maplewood Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Larry's name to Boston Emergency Squad. Larry was a retired teacher of the Frontier Central School District, a member of the Dunkirk Hose Company No.1, member of the Boston Emergency Squad, an honorary member of North Boston Vol. Fire Co., a member of Boston Young at Heart and St. John Paul II Seniors Group. Please share memories and online condolences at: www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.