Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry A. STEWARD
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
STEWARD - Larry A.
Of North Boston, NY; January 2, 2022. Beloved husband of Susan L. (nee Ludwiszewski) Steward; loving father of Kevin (Beth), Eric (Theresa) and Keith (Christy); cherished grandfather of Lucas, Samuel, Brody, Mckenna, Norah, Mason and Lincoln; dear brother of the late Robert Steward. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday, 2-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 6895 Boston Cross Rd., Boston, NY 14025. Interment in Maplewood Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Larry's name to Boston Emergency Squad. Larry was a retired teacher of the Frontier Central School District, a member of the Dunkirk Hose Company No.1, member of the Boston Emergency Squad, an honorary member of North Boston Vol. Fire Co., a member of Boston Young at Heart and St. John Paul II Seniors Group. Please share memories and online condolences at: www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jan
7
Service
10:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
6895 Boston Cross Road, Boston, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Larry was a super man in my eyes III He never had any thing cruel or bad to say about any one. He love his birthplace and his family. Was a great teacher and a great and co worker I will miss him!!!!!
anthony nicometo
Work
January 8, 2022
So sorry to the family of Larry Steward. May he R. I. P.
JoAnne Franz
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results