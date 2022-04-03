WESTON - Larry F.
Of Lockport, entered into rest March 28, 2022. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Burngasser) Weston; devoted father of Michael (Rhonda) Weston, Michelle Weston, and stepfather of Armand Panek, Kelly (Aaron) Morton and Marie (Patrick) Phillipp; dear brother of James (Cynthia), Ronald, William, late Fred and the late Gerald Weston; also survived by many grandchildren great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made in Larry's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.