Larry F. WESTON
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
WESTON - Larry F.
Of Lockport, entered into rest March 28, 2022. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Burngasser) Weston; devoted father of Michael (Rhonda) Weston, Michelle Weston, and stepfather of Armand Panek, Kelly (Aaron) Morton and Marie (Patrick) Phillipp; dear brother of James (Cynthia), Ronald, William, late Fred and the late Gerald Weston; also survived by many grandchildren great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made in Larry's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
