Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry A. WOLFE Ph.D.
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street
North Tonawanda, NY
WOLFE - Larry A. PhD
Age 68, of North Tonawanda and previously of Philadelphia, PA, died on May 26, 2021, in Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Charmaine (nee Clarke) Wolfe; brother of Richard (Rita) Wolfe and David (Wanda) Wolfe; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Larry received his Ph.D from Lehigh University. He was a member of the Buffalo Geological Society. Previously he worked at Dresser Industries where he was a Research Chemist and most recently for Testamerica. There is no prior visitation. Arrangements by the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Larry and I were graduate students in Chuck Kraihanzel's research group at Lehigh University. Larry was always an enthusiastic worker and fun to be around. I am sorry to hear of his death. I will keep he and his family in my thoughts and prayers.
Gary Gray
School
December 6, 2021
I´ve known Larry for many years he has been a great customer of mine for Minerals and it is very sad to hear of his passing I will miss him he was a great guy
David Kords
Friend
June 8, 2021
I met Larry on several mineral collecting field trips to Ontario and was with him and some other Buffalo club members at the Miller Property near Eganville when we made the big Titanite find, nice man, sorry to here he had passed away.
RICHARD STATA
Friend
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results