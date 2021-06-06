WOLFE - Larry A. PhD Age 68, of North Tonawanda and previously of Philadelphia, PA, died on May 26, 2021, in Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Charmaine (nee Clarke) Wolfe; brother of Richard (Rita) Wolfe and David (Wanda) Wolfe; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Larry received his Ph.D from Lehigh University. He was a member of the Buffalo Geological Society. Previously he worked at Dresser Industries where he was a Research Chemist and most recently for Testamerica. There is no prior visitation. Arrangements by the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME.
Larry and I were graduate students in Chuck Kraihanzel's research group at Lehigh University. Larry was always an enthusiastic worker and fun to be around. I am sorry to hear of his death. I will keep he and his family in my thoughts and prayers.
Gary Gray
School
December 6, 2021
I´ve known Larry for many years he has been a great customer of mine for Minerals and it is very sad to hear of his passing I will miss him he was a great guy
David Kords
Friend
June 8, 2021
I met Larry on several mineral collecting field trips to Ontario and was with him and some other Buffalo club members at the Miller Property near Eganville when we made the big Titanite find, nice man, sorry to here he had passed away.