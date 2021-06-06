WOLFE - Larry A. PhD

Age 68, of North Tonawanda and previously of Philadelphia, PA, died on May 26, 2021, in Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Charmaine (nee Clarke) Wolfe; brother of Richard (Rita) Wolfe and David (Wanda) Wolfe; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Larry received his Ph.D from Lehigh University. He was a member of the Buffalo Geological Society. Previously he worked at Dresser Industries where he was a Research Chemist and most recently for Testamerica. There is no prior visitation. Arrangements by the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.