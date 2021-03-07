AIREY - Laura (nee Olsen)
Entered life eternal on March 4, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born in Jamaica, Long Island, to Dorothy and Rolf Olsen on December 21, 1924. She was married to her beloved husband, Robert for 56 years and they made their life in Alden, NY, until she moved to Greenfield Terrace, assisted living in Lancaster, NY, where she has resided for the past several years. Laura graduated from Cornell University and Buffalo State. She was a retired teacher from Akron Elementary School, where she taught third grade for many years. Laura's husband Robert, preceded her death in 2007 and her only sister, Nancy Groves, preceded her death in 1986. Laura is survived by two children, Ralph Airey (son) of Alden, NY and Catherine (daughter) (Thomas) Iacona of Chambersburg, PA. She was blessed with three grandchildren; Michael Iacona (Nika Fotopulos-Voeikoff) of Brattleboro, Vermont, Brian Iacona (Zoë Isaacson) of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Ryan Airey of Alden. She also cherished her four great-grandchildren: Ella, Henry, Matteo and Mira. She is survived by three nieces, two nephews and their families. Laura was an active member of her church, Alden Presbyterian Church, serving in many different capacities including member of the choir for over 56 years. She loved her community and her ability to serve as a volunteer for Alden Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross, Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service and the reading to residents at Erie County Home. She was a longtime member of the Alden Historical Society and the Alden Garden Club. Laura will be remembered for serving as the first teacher of the Mother's Club Nursery School and as a founding member of the Alden Community Prayer breakfast, which brought women together from area churches for 25 years. She and Bob were awarded with the Citizens of the Year for Alden in 2005 by the Alden Chamber of Commerce. Laura filled her life with church and family activities, gardening, reading, knitting with the "Knit Wits" group, Presbyterian WAG (Women's Afternoon Group), tea parties and baking cherry pies for her hubby! Memorial contributions may be made on her behalf to the Alden Presbyterian Church, 13298 Broadway, Alden NY 14004. No prior visitation. A memorial service is planned for April 17, 2021 at 1 PM at the Alden Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.