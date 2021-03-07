Menu
Laura AIREY
1924 - 2021
AIREY - Laura (nee Olsen)
Entered life eternal on March 4, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born in Jamaica, Long Island, to Dorothy and Rolf Olsen on December 21, 1924. She was married to her beloved husband, Robert for 56 years and they made their life in Alden, NY, until she moved to Greenfield Terrace, assisted living in Lancaster, NY, where she has resided for the past several years. Laura graduated from Cornell University and Buffalo State. She was a retired teacher from Akron Elementary School, where she taught third grade for many years. Laura's husband Robert, preceded her death in 2007 and her only sister, Nancy Groves, preceded her death in 1986. Laura is survived by two children, Ralph Airey (son) of Alden, NY and Catherine (daughter) (Thomas) Iacona of Chambersburg, PA. She was blessed with three grandchildren; Michael Iacona (Nika Fotopulos-Voeikoff) of Brattleboro, Vermont, Brian Iacona (Zoë Isaacson) of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Ryan Airey of Alden. She also cherished her four great-grandchildren: Ella, Henry, Matteo and Mira. She is survived by three nieces, two nephews and their families. Laura was an active member of her church, Alden Presbyterian Church, serving in many different capacities including member of the choir for over 56 years. She loved her community and her ability to serve as a volunteer for Alden Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross, Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service and the reading to residents at Erie County Home. She was a longtime member of the Alden Historical Society and the Alden Garden Club. Laura will be remembered for serving as the first teacher of the Mother's Club Nursery School and as a founding member of the Alden Community Prayer breakfast, which brought women together from area churches for 25 years. She and Bob were awarded with the Citizens of the Year for Alden in 2005 by the Alden Chamber of Commerce. Laura filled her life with church and family activities, gardening, reading, knitting with the "Knit Wits" group, Presbyterian WAG (Women's Afternoon Group), tea parties and baking cherry pies for her hubby! Memorial contributions may be made on her behalf to the Alden Presbyterian Church, 13298 Broadway, Alden NY 14004. No prior visitation. A memorial service is planned for April 17, 2021 at 1 PM at the Alden Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
17
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Alden Presbyterian Church
Alden, NY
It is June and I just came across this obituary. Laura Airey was a dear woman. I spoke at many events at her beloved church due to her collaboration with me as often as she desired me to speak. Her kindness and her accommodating ways were always appreciated when she and I would work together. I can still hear her tender voice on my phone. Please accept my sympathy regarding her passing.
Denise Reichard
Friend
June 1, 2021
Helen, Nick, Natty Fotopulos/Voeikoff
Family
April 18, 2021
Helen, Nick, Natty Fotopulos/Voeikoff
Family
April 18, 2021
Dear Cathy & Tom, Ralph, Michael & Nika, Brian & Zoe, Ryan, Ella & Mira, Henry & Matteo,
Laura’s passing, the Great-Grandma, Grammy, Mom to three generations of offspring, is a great loss to all.
Laura had a long life, full of wisdom nurtured by her profound faith.
We remember when Mike’s whole family came to witness the wedding on the deck, up north at the lake in Quebec.
Laura read a homily from her Bible to our intimate assembly. In a measured forthright voice, the book in her hands, she blessed the joyous occasion. She thus augured well the union of Mike and Nika, their loving families, and a crowning blessing, the two wonderful girls Ella and Mira, the next generation.
In loving memory of Laura, may she rest in peace in the knowledge that her love and her memory will surely live on for generations to come.
Helen, Nick, Natty
Helen, Nick, Natty Fotopulos/Voeikoff
Family
April 18, 2021
Laura was the first person to welcome me to Alden. She was a good friend, mentor, and inspiration to me. She taught me so much about life, being strong, and helping others in my community. She was an amazing, remarkable, intelligent and unbiased person. She loved her neighbor as herself. I will miss her terribly. I know Jesus is saying, "well done, thou good and faithful servant".
Renée Nelson
Friend
March 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of your Mom’s passing. She was a special lady and a pleasure to talk with whenever we would see her. Praying for God’s comfort for your family.
Brett & Dawn Sitzman
Friend
March 7, 2021
May God bless your family in this time of sorrow. May sweet Laura rest in peace with her Lord and savior.
Connie & Dennis Dewey
Friend
March 7, 2021
So very sorry for your families loss. Laura was always such a kind and caring person. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Lori and David Metz
Friend
March 5, 2021
It was a pleasure knowing Laura..Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel........she has a special place in my heart and will be missed.xo
Paulette
March 5, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carol and Dennis Weist
Carol Weist
March 5, 2021
Dearest Family, your Mom was one of my Favorite Friends. Having Laura be with us at Church functions and just having tea with her you always learned something you never knew. I shall miss her smile and laughter. God has truly received a wonderful true “Lady.” Your Dad, Bob and Mom are once again together catching up, I am sure. I pray all your fond memories help to heal your sorrow. Blessings and Love to you all, Bonnie & Dennis Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
March 5, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a very sweet and caring lady.
Terri Holtz
Friend
March 5, 2021
So sad to hear this news. She had a well lived life and was a very sweet person. It will be hard for anyone to fill her shoes.
Joan Stephens
Friend
March 5, 2021
