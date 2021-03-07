Dear Cathy & Tom, Ralph, Michael & Nika, Brian & Zoe, Ryan, Ella & Mira, Henry & Matteo,

Laura’s passing, the Great-Grandma, Grammy, Mom to three generations of offspring, is a great loss to all.

Laura had a long life, full of wisdom nurtured by her profound faith.

We remember when Mike’s whole family came to witness the wedding on the deck, up north at the lake in Quebec.

Laura read a homily from her Bible to our intimate assembly. In a measured forthright voice, the book in her hands, she blessed the joyous occasion. She thus augured well the union of Mike and Nika, their loving families, and a crowning blessing, the two wonderful girls Ella and Mira, the next generation.

In loving memory of Laura, may she rest in peace in the knowledge that her love and her memory will surely live on for generations to come.

Helen, Nick, Natty

