BARTON - Laura Jean
September 5, 2021. Loving mother of Denise Carolynn; adored daughter of Carol (Chester) Pawlowski, Jr. and Grant Barton; dear sister of Woody Barton and Chester Pawlowski, III (Kelly Barber); loving aunt of Bo Barton. Visitation Saturday, 1:00 PM-4:30 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 4:30 PM. Laura will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter and sister. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.