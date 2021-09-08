Menu
Laura Jean BARTON
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
BARTON - Laura Jean
September 5, 2021. Loving mother of Denise Carolynn; adored daughter of Carol (Chester) Pawlowski, Jr. and Grant Barton; dear sister of Woody Barton and Chester Pawlowski, III (Kelly Barber); loving aunt of Bo Barton. Visitation Saturday, 1:00 PM-4:30 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 4:30 PM. Laura will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter and sister. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Sep
11
Service
4:30p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Dear Aunt Carol, Uncle Chet, Chester and Denise. I am truly sorry for your loss of Lori. May God be with you now in this very difficult time. Sending all my love and deepest sympathy. Love, Nancy Hannas
Nancy Hannas
Family
September 11, 2021
My heartfelt condolences regarding the loss of Laura Jean.
Kayla Barton
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. May our dear Lord be with you and help you through this time of grief.
Jane Pruchnowski
September 8, 2021
