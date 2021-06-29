BLEY - Laura J. (nee Mott)

Of Eden, NY, June 26, 2021, she was 60. Beloved wife of Bret Bley; loving mother of Karlie and Jonathan Bley; sister of Jamie (Brenda) Mott, Marianne (Gary) Kayne and John Mott. Friends may call Thursday and Friday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 AM in the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 132 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials, in Laura's memory, may be made Payable to, UPMCCT, and mailed to, Dr. Bruce Johnson, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburg, PA 15213.







Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.