Laura J. BLEY
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St
Angola, NY
BLEY - Laura J. (nee Mott)
Of Eden, NY, June 26, 2021, she was 60. Beloved wife of Bret Bley; loving mother of Karlie and Jonathan Bley; sister of Jamie (Brenda) Mott, Marianne (Gary) Kayne and John Mott. Friends may call Thursday and Friday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 AM in the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 132 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials, in Laura's memory, may be made Payable to, UPMCCT, and mailed to, Dr. Bruce Johnson, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburg, PA 15213.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St, Angola, NY
Jul
1
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St, Angola, NY
Jul
2
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St, Angola, NY
Jul
2
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St, Angola, NY
Jul
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Congregational United Church of Christ
132 N. Main St., Angola, NY
Addison Funeral Home Inc
I am so very sorry for your loss. My children had Laura for a pre-school teacher (30+ years ago). We all loved her. She touched so many lives throughout hers. My thoughts and prayers to your entire family.
Deb Dole
July 1, 2021
Ms Laura was a wonderful women. Her dance family loved her and will miss her. She will be forever in our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Karlie, Jonathan and Bret.
Dawn & Gonnie Accordino & Family
Friend
July 1, 2021
Bret, Karlie, & Jonathan, So very sorry for your loss. Laura was a kind, caring, and wonderful woman and we were so lucky to have become friends with your entire family. Our prayers & sympathy to your family.
Don, Sue, Branden & Brianna Johnson
Friend
June 30, 2021
Bret. So very sorry to hear this news. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Jolene Skora
Friend
June 30, 2021
Sending our sincere and heartfelt sympathies to all of you! A beautiful person inside and out - blessed to have known her!
Paul, Lisa, Andrew & Christa Greiner
Friend
June 30, 2021
We love you all so much!
The Texters
June 30, 2021
She gave me hope. She was an amazing strong woman. Heaven gained an angel.
Jenny Castro
Other
June 30, 2021
Jaime and family, Sorry to hear about Laura's passing. Try to stay strong during this difficult time.
Jeffrey Russell, Sr
June 30, 2021
Bret, sorry for your loss
Shawna Cork
June 29, 2021
