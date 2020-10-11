PERROTT - Laura Jean
(nee Wolfe)
October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Robb Perrott; loving mother of Vaughan (Lindsey) Perrott Sr. and Emma (Chris) Kelchlin; cherished grandma of Vaughan Jr. and Haylen Perrott and Cole and Vera Kelchlin; daughter of Barbara Helpern and the late Joseph V. Wolfe; dear sister of Gary (Linda) Wolfe, Barbra Graff, Leah Helpern and the late Joseph Wolfe; sister-in-law of Nela Wolfe; survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Thursday, October 15th from 4 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14214 on Friday, October 16th at 10 AM. (Please Assemble at Church.) Please park and enter the Church from the rear parking lot. New York State guidelines will be followed at the funeral home and Church, where social distancing and face masks will be required. Due to capacity restrictions, we appreciate your patience if entry to the funeral home is delayed. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.