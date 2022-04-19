Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laura M. MARCHETTI
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 20 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
Send Flowers
MARCHETTI - Laura M.
(nee Zaccaria)
Of North Tonawanda, NY. Entered into rest on April 16, 2022. Loving wife of the late Frank Marchetti; beloved mother of Dionne Nikitas and Jessica (Robert) Laudisio; grandmother of Zachery and Madeline Nikitas, Carmen and Beatrice Laudisio; loving sister of Chris Zaccaria, Darleen (Rocco) Guadagna, Jackie (Frank) Giambra and the late Eddie Zaccaria; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., at N. Bailey) where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. If desired, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
Apr
20
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.