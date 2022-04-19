MARCHETTI - Laura M.
(nee Zaccaria)
Of North Tonawanda, NY. Entered into rest on April 16, 2022. Loving wife of the late Frank Marchetti; beloved mother of Dionne Nikitas and Jessica (Robert) Laudisio; grandmother of Zachery and Madeline Nikitas, Carmen and Beatrice Laudisio; loving sister of Chris Zaccaria, Darleen (Rocco) Guadagna, Jackie (Frank) Giambra and the late Eddie Zaccaria; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., at N. Bailey) where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. If desired, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, WNY Chapter. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.