SICK - Laura Mae
(nee Greenbush)
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, at the Father Baker Manor, Orchard Park, NY. Mother of Steven (Ronda) Sick, of Cohocton; grandmother of Brianna and Bradley Sick; dear sister of Barbara (Ron) Swan, of SC, and Douglas (Rita) Greenbush, of GA; also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to call from 10-11:30 AM on Monday, June 28, at TAYLOR & REYNOLDS FUNERAL HOME, 70 Niagara St., Lockport, where a small service will be held immediately after for Laura's family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the MSA Coalition (Multiple Systems Atrophy) in Laura's memory. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.taylorandreynolds.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2021.