Laura Mae SICK
FUNERAL HOME
Taylor & Reynolds Funeral Home
70 Niagara Street
Lockport, NY
SICK - Laura Mae
(nee Greenbush)
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, at the Father Baker Manor, Orchard Park, NY. Mother of Steven (Ronda) Sick, of Cohocton; grandmother of Brianna and Bradley Sick; dear sister of Barbara (Ron) Swan, of SC, and Douglas (Rita) Greenbush, of GA; also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to call from 10-11:30 AM on Monday, June 28, at TAYLOR & REYNOLDS FUNERAL HOME, 70 Niagara St., Lockport, where a small service will be held immediately after for Laura's family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the MSA Coalition (Multiple Systems Atrophy) in Laura's memory. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.taylorandreynolds.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Taylor & Reynolds Funeral Home
70 Niagara Street, Lockport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Taylor & Reynolds Funeral Home
