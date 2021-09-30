STOCKBURGER - Laura Denise (nee Holinka)
Age 66, went to be with the Lord on September 29, 2021. Beloved wife of Keith; cherished mother of Jeffrey and David; daughter of the late John and Doris Holinka and sister of the late Nancy (Theodore) Dutko. She is survived by her sister Marie (Karl) Schroeder, brothers Michael (Janet) Holinka and John (Mary) Holinka, the many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly, as well as the three special children of her friend that called her Grandma Laura. Laura is a graduate of NCCC and the School of Radiologic Technology at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She was hired upon graduation and worked for over 40 years as Senior Ultrasound Technologist. She is treasured and missed by her NFMMC family. Laura was a talented baker and enjoyed making delicious deserts for family, friends, and bake sales. She enjoyed volunteering at Our Lady of Czestochowa making pierogi, counting collection, and serving on the church's Finance Committee. She always looked forward to working at the Gratwick Hose Volunteer Fire Company for Friday Fish Fries. Book Club was a favorite activity, and those long-time friends were dear to her. Laura will be remembered as a kind, loving, and generous person who was content to simply be at home with her family, surrounded by her Jack Russell Terriers. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Monday, October 4th from 3-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 AM, the Rev. Charles Pezzino will officiate. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.