McCARTHY - Laurajean

(nee Gitchel)

June 11, 2021, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of Michael McCarthy; loving mother of Barbara (Daniel) Hazelet, Michael P. (Kathy) McCarthy and Karen (David) Sgroi; sister of Alice (Richard) Demert, Barbara (Ron) Smith and the late George Gitchel; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Ryan and Megan. Friends may call Sunday from 2-6 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM in St. Anthony's Church, Farnham, NY. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 12, 2021.