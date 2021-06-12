Menu
Laurajean McCARTHY
FUNERAL HOME
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St
Angola, NY
McCARTHY - Laurajean
(nee Gitchel)
June 11, 2021, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of Michael McCarthy; loving mother of Barbara (Daniel) Hazelet, Michael P. (Kathy) McCarthy and Karen (David) Sgroi; sister of Alice (Richard) Demert, Barbara (Ron) Smith and the late George Gitchel; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Ryan and Megan. Friends may call Sunday from 2-6 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM in St. Anthony's Church, Farnham, NY. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Calling hours
2:00p.m.
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St, Angola, NY
Jun
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Anthony's Church
Farnham, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Addison Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike, We are so sorry to hear about Laurajean. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We will keep her in our prayers. Don and Pat
Donald Frankowski
Friend
June 12, 2021
