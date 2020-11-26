SANTA MARIA - Laurel Ann

(nee Gianni)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles Santa Maria; devoted mother of Connie (Donald) Bridges and Christa Santa Maria (Dennis Chiborise); cherished grandmother of Ana (Neville) Francis, and Madison and Mackenzie Bridges; adored great-grandmother of two great-granddaughters; loving daughter of the late Virgil and Dorothea Gianni; dear sister of Joyce Gianni, Edward (Sandra) Gianni, Michelle (Timothy) Beck. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Friday 2-5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrews Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore, for family only due to COVID restrictions. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.