GASSMAN - Laurel E.

(nee Eckhardt)

May 27, 2021, at age 91. She leaves behind a husband of 67 years and three children. Graduated from Eden High School and attended Valparaiso University. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Eden, NY. Services were held in private in Florida.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 19, 2021.