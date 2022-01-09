Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laurel J. PHILLIPS
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
PHILLIPS - Laurel J. (nee Gess)
Of West Seneca, NY, January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of James F. Phillips; dearest mother of Geoffrey M. (Robin) Phillips, Leigh Anne Sheehan and Christine M. (James) Flowers; grandmother of Hunter, George, Dylan, Mackenzie, Kayla, Adelyn, Brenna and Everett; daughter of the late George W. and Dorothy M. (Correll) Gess; sister of Marianne (Lawrence Klosko); also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday, January 10, 2022, from 3-7 PM at the: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. (Face masks are required.) Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Jan
10
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was so very sorry to hear about Laurie. We worked together many years at Sisters Hospital and would get together for lunch once every so often to keep up on our kids, grandkids, etc. She was a wonderful person and will be very much missed. I am truly sorry for everyone's loss. Sandy
Sandra Reinecke
Work
April 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results