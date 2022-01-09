PHILLIPS - Laurel J. (nee Gess)
Of West Seneca, NY, January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of James F. Phillips; dearest mother of Geoffrey M. (Robin) Phillips, Leigh Anne Sheehan and Christine M. (James) Flowers; grandmother of Hunter, George, Dylan, Mackenzie, Kayla, Adelyn, Brenna and Everett; daughter of the late George W. and Dorothy M. (Correll) Gess; sister of Marianne (Lawrence Klosko); also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday, January 10, 2022, from 3-7 PM at the: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. (Face masks are required.) Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.