DiBARTOLOMEO - Lauren E.
December 22, 2021 suddenly at age 24, of Buffalo. Beloved daughter of Lynn and Dominic DiBartolomeo; dear sister of Anthony and Kristen DiBartolomeo; fond aunt of Aiden; cherished granddaughter of Patricia and Arthur Michalski and the late Annia and the late Michael DiBartolomeo; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Family present Monday 4-8PM at Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.) West Seneca where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 PM that evening. Friends invited. Please follow Covid Protocols while attending. Flowers declined donations to AutoimmuneAssociation.org
are appreciated. Lauren was an alumni and current student of Niagara University pursuing a Masters Degree.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.