Lauren E. DiBARTOLOMEO
FUNERAL HOME
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
DiBARTOLOMEO - Lauren E.
December 22, 2021 suddenly at age 24, of Buffalo. Beloved daughter of Lynn and Dominic DiBartolomeo; dear sister of Anthony and Kristen DiBartolomeo; fond aunt of Aiden; cherished granddaughter of Patricia and Arthur Michalski and the late Annia and the late Michael DiBartolomeo; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Family present Monday 4-8PM at Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.) West Seneca where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 PM that evening. Friends invited. Please follow Covid Protocols while attending. Flowers declined donations to AutoimmuneAssociation.org are appreciated. Lauren was an alumni and current student of Niagara University pursuing a Masters Degree.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
27
Prayer Service
7:30p.m.
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I had worked with Lauren at one time. She was always such a very nice girl. May your memories of her comfort you.
Lori Fuzi
Work
December 29, 2021
So sorry to the family, I worked with Lauren at Northwoods she was a sweetheart, so sad I am sure she is with God in heaven.
Joe Millemaci
December 28, 2021
Sending my sincerest condolences for the loss of Lauren. I did not know her, but knew that she was a beautiful person inside and out, and that she was dear to so many. Thinking of your family at this difficult time.
Sarah Frederick
December 27, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you and your family. I was so saddened to hear of Lauren´s passing . I was so happy to see Lauren was going back to school to be a teacher who will inspire future generations. But she has already inspired so many people, her legacy will live on.
Jenna Rouse
School
December 27, 2021
Dom, Lynn and family. I am so sorry for your loss of Lauren. I was very saddened to see this. Take care of your family, Dom. Miss seeing you! Prayers to you and your family.
Steve "Chew" Barth
December 27, 2021
We are very saddened to hear of Lauren´s passing. Our sympathy and condolences to the family.
Pat Stanziano & family
December 26, 2021
My deep condolences Anthony, families and friends.
Charles PRECIADO
December 26, 2021
Lynn and Dominic and family. We are deeply sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers and so is Lauren. Ed and Angie
Angela Jackson
December 26, 2021
Sending Our prayers for You and Your Family at this sorrowful time.
Susan and Bud Wozniak
Friend
December 26, 2021
Too young, too sad. My condolences to her family.
D. Louis
Other
December 26, 2021
Lynn, Dom, Anthony & Kristen Our hearts ache for your family. We will hold Lauren in our hearts forever.
The Schenk Family
Friend
December 26, 2021
