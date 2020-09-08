OUTWATER - Laurence Ray
91, formerly of the Town of Niagara, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Eastern Niagara Hospital, Lockport, NY. Friends knew him as a kind and gentle man, with a witty sense of humor. Born in Lockport, NY on January 4, 1929, to Clesson Ray and Doris Philleo Outwater, Larry was active in Boy Scouts and enjoyed riding horseback in his youth. After graduating from Lockport High School, he attended Alfred University and was a member of Theta Gamma Fraternity. On April 1, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Brick, in Plymouth Congregational Church. After 57 loving years together, Beverly passed away in 2007. An exceptionally talented draftsman and tradesman, Larry worked designing the blueprints and overseeing the installation of commercial heating, plumbing and air conditioning projects. Larry also taught part-time at Trott Vocational High School. He retired from Weinheimer's of North Tonawanda. Larry designed and built their family home in the Town of Niagara, where he and Beverly raised three children. They were both very active in the Niagara Wheatfield Athletic Association, and were members of the Swiftwater Power Squadron in Buffalo where they shared their passion for boating and maritime education. Larry served as a Squadron Bridge Officer for several decades. He loved reading novels and kept a journal of the over 1000 books he read. Together, Larry and Beverly loved spending time with family, grandchildren and entertaining friends. Surviving are his children, Joy O. (Paul) Procopio, of Gainesville, VA, Shelley L. (Anthony) Cole of Hudson, Fl, and Kevin L. (Tina) Outwater of Wadsworth, OH; his grandchildren are Christopher and Justin Procopio, Shawn Eager, Kevin Outwater, Jr. and Kalie (Tyler) Gerwig; and great-granddaughter Khloe Treichler. His sister Marilyn O. Davis, and a grandson, Ian Treichler, predeceased him. For the last eight years, Larry enjoyed life with Marilyn Freeman from Lockport. They enjoyed dining at Danny Sheehan's, the Lockport Country Club and rooting for the Buffalo Bills. The family will have a private ceremony at Wright's Corner's Cemetery at an unknown time in the future, due to Covid restrictions. Should friends wish to honor Larry, the family asks that you make a charitable donation in Larry's name. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2020.