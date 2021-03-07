PIKE - Laurene M. "GiGi"
(nee Mccooey)
Of Angola, NY, February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late George "Ronnie" Pike; dearest mother of Christopher (Lori) Pike, Joyce Launder (John), Bill Pike (Janet), Liz (Bob) Schanbacher, Lynne Reinard (Ken), Tim (Kim) Pike and Suzie (Dave) Putnam; also survived by 28 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren who were the loves of her life; daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Esther M. (Beck) McCooey; sister of John (Donna) McCooey and the late Annie, Tim, Kaye, Mickey and Pat; also survived by nieces, nephews and many good friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.