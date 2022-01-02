SCHMIDT - Lauri Christine
(nee Brown)
December 30, 2021. Beloved wife of Craig Schmidt; dear daughter of David (Eileen) Brown and the late Janet (nee Hoppel) Brown; sister of John (Maureen) Brown, Cheryl (Gordon) Orlikowski and the late David Brown; survived by her loving dog, Chewy, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will be present on Monday from 4-7 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.