Lauri Christine SCHMIDT
SCHMIDT - Lauri Christine
(nee Brown)
December 30, 2021. Beloved wife of Craig Schmidt; dear daughter of David (Eileen) Brown and the late Janet (nee Hoppel) Brown; sister of John (Maureen) Brown, Cheryl (Gordon) Orlikowski and the late David Brown; survived by her loving dog, Chewy, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will be present on Monday from 4-7 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Prayer Service
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Jan
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry for your loss Craig and family. Lauri was such a fun loving person she will be missed by so many.
Rebecca
January 3, 2022
