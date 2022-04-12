Menu
Laurie A. ALVARADO-STANLEY
Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 9, 2022. Beloved wife of Norman Alvarado; devoted mother of Alicia (Dustin Meyers) Caballero, Lordan Stanley and the late Mario Reyes-Caballero; cherished grandmother of Nicole Manning; loving daughter of the late Gene Stanley and Louise Vacanti; dear sister of Jeanie and the late Steven Stanley; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-6 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Donations may be made in Laurie's honor to Mental Health Advocates of WNY-Just Tell One, 1021 Broadway, 5th Floor, Buffalo. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 12, 2022.
