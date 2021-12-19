Our Nana, that´s how I always called you since you came into our family. I loved you since the first time we shared family time and meals together. How much I laughed with you and talking about the kids. Over snap chat, how much love and encouragement you sent me. I love you for that. I remember every time you always see the videos or pictures, you asked me to add more that you don´t want to missed any moment. Oh how you will be miss I know you are with the Lord and you are resting now pain free. I am so proud and awe of Beverly and Ronni and I love them very much. Thank you Nana for them and for your love. RIP

Maribel and Carlos Torres Family December 19, 2021