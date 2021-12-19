BOROWSKI - Laurie A.
(nee Mcknight)
December 16, 2021; age 65. Beloved wife of John Kaczmarek; devoted mother of Beverly (Javier) Rodriguez and Ronald Borowski; step-mother of Sandra (Jason) Kross and Stephanie Kaczmarek; loving grandmother of Angel, Gabriella, Gulianna, Fabiola, Fabiel, Brandon, Shawn, Skyler, Alexander, Christopher and many step and great-grandchildren; dear sister of Michele (Mark) Wasiewicz; "Auntie" to many.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 11, 2022, 10:00 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Memorial Mass and Brunch RSVP
for Laurie Borowski on 6/11/2022
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association
, COPD Research, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.