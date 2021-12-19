Menu
Laurie A. BOROWSKI
BOROWSKI - Laurie A.
(nee Mcknight)
December 16, 2021; age 65. Beloved wife of John Kaczmarek; devoted mother of Beverly (Javier) Rodriguez and Ronald Borowski; step-mother of Sandra (Jason) Kross and Stephanie Kaczmarek; loving grandmother of Angel, Gabriella, Gulianna, Fabiola, Fabiel, Brandon, Shawn, Skyler, Alexander, Christopher and many step and great-grandchildren; dear sister of Michele (Mark) Wasiewicz; "Auntie" to many.


A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 11, 2022, 10:00 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Memorial Mass and Brunch RSVP for Laurie Borowski on 6/11/2022


In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, COPD Research, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share online condolences at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel
4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss u terribly dear sister. U were everything to me. I love you so very much. Rest In Peace My Dear Sister.
Michele
January 19, 2022
Our hearts are sad! It was a very short time for us to know each other, but the time we had brings on a smile.
Joe & Cindy Pustulka
December 19, 2021
Our Nana, that´s how I always called you since you came into our family. I loved you since the first time we shared family time and meals together. How much I laughed with you and talking about the kids. Over snap chat, how much love and encouragement you sent me. I love you for that. I remember every time you always see the videos or pictures, you asked me to add more that you don´t want to missed any moment. Oh how you will be miss I know you are with the Lord and you are resting now pain free. I am so proud and awe of Beverly and Ronni and I love them very much. Thank you Nana for them and for your love. RIP
Maribel and Carlos Torres
Family
December 19, 2021
loving you all at this time...with many many hugs,Aunt Cyndee
cynthia deck
December 19, 2021
