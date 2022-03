BRENTON - Laurie LynnJune 3, 2021. Beloved daughter of Larry (Stephanie) Brenton and the late Marjorie (nee Dalton) Brenton; loving sister of Lawrence Jr. and Brett (Alison) Brenton; devoted aunt of Olivia and Sienna Brenton; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. No Prior visitation. A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.beachtuynfh.com