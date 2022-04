WALLACE - Laurie A.Entered into rest December 9, 2021. Beloved daughter of Barbara (Joe) Woodmancy; beloved mother of Nicole and Jacob Wallace; dearest sister of Tonia Prouty (Laura) and Erik Prouty (Glenn). A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.namibuffalony.org in Laurie's name.