Lavenia L. DIXIE
DIXIE - Lavenia L. (nee Pitts)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on October 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Timothy Dixie; devoted mother of Justin (Michelle) Dixie, Marquitia Dixie, Timothy (Danika) Dixie II, Amber Walker Dixie (Nathan Hamilton), Arianna Dixie and Aaron Dixie. Relatives and friends may visit True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., Buffalo on Saturday, from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will be held from 11 AM - 12 Noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share your condolences online with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.
